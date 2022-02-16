REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce sales of $306.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $33.05 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $21.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,329.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $369.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.74 million to $567.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.11 million, with estimates ranging from $102.47 million to $188.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,988. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.92.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.