Relx Plc (RELX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.482 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47.

Relx has increased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years. Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Relx to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1,045.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 84,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.