Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 33,500 Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.82% of EMCORE worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EMCORE by 134.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMKR. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $150.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.29. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

