Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,100 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

