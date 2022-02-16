Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) CEO Steve Trager Sells 77,366 Shares

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $975.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBCAA. Hovde Group cut Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

