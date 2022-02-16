Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Lowered to $139.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.
Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $118.46 on Monday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.63.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
