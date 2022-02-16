Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Weir Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Weir Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($29.09) to GBX 2,160 ($29.23) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.09) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,441.00.

WEGRY stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.