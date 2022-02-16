Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB boosted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.96.

TSE:FTS opened at C$56.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.78. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.97 and a 12-month high of C$61.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 77.98%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

