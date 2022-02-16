Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2022 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00.

2/8/2022 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $34.00.

1/10/2022 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Omega Healthcare Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. 97,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,737. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,647,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,940,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 1,554,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $36,569,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

