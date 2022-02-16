Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $807.00 to $810.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $680.00 to $652.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $775.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $635.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $850.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $725.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $765.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $715.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $615.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $657.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $600.00.

1/24/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $785.00 to $700.00.

1/21/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $820.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $770.00 to $657.00.

1/18/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $680.00 to $615.00.

1/12/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $791.00 to $680.00.

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.66. 40,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 518.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $19,247,228. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after purchasing an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

