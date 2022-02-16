Research Analysts Set Expectations for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.57. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,016,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,538.01.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

