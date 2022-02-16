Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.50. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

