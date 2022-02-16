Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 5.7% Higher on Strong Earnings

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.23. 23,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 703,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 725,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,420,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

