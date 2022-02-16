ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Trading Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $233.11 and last traded at $233.48. 7,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 649,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $243.92.

Specifically, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,838 shares of company stock worth $10,476,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

