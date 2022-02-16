Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Short Interest Update

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 445,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
RMGGF remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.55.
About Resolute Mining
