Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.28 ($0.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.02. The stock has a market cap of £178.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
