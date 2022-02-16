Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 40 ($0.54) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 146.91% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON RSG opened at GBX 16.20 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.28 ($0.53). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.02. The stock has a market cap of £178.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.