Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.
QSR opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
