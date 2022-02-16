Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

QSR opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $247,878,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares in the last quarter.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

