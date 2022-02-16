Reviewing Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) & NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN)

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yatsen and NuGene International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 0.85 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.71 NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NuGene International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yatsen and NuGene International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67 NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatsen currently has a consensus price target of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,291.45%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatsen is more favorable than NuGene International.

Volatility & Risk

Yatsen has a beta of -1.39, meaning that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuGene International has a beta of 5.94, meaning that its share price is 494% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and NuGene International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32% NuGene International N/A N/A N/A

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About NuGene International

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

