RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RFIL. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

