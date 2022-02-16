Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.10)-$(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.80 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 391,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $673.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.47. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

