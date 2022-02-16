Richard J. Poulton Sells 10,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 1,453,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.