Richard J. Poulton Sells 10,000 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. 1,453,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 162,056 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

