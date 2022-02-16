Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

NYSE RBLX traded down $18.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 860,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,385,818. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $34,212,998.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395,391 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,228,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

