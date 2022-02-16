Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

RBLX traded down $18.16 on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,385,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.59. Roblox has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

RBLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.31.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,111,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

