Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.29.

EVGO stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. EVgo Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

