Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 463 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

IRTC opened at $129.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.15. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $175.10.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

