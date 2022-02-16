Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $185.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.48. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.