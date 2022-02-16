Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $32,000 Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Teradata by 279.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 51.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

