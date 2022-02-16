Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after purchasing an additional 57,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

