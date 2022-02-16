Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.63

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.63 and last traded at C$67.61, with a volume of 480579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

