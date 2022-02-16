Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $6.85

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $7.23. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 233 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,694,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,967,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

