Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

