Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) PT Raised to €9.00 at Berenberg Bank

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €8.80 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj stock remained flat at $$7.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj Company Profile

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

