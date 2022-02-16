Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $50.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.