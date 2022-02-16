Royal Bank of Canada Buys 16,652 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.92% of Omnicell worth $60,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth about $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $139.55 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.30 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.88. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

