Royal Bank of Canada Has $65.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.80% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $65,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $390.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.78 and a 200-day moving average of $420.67. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $338.18 and a one year high of $453.66.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

