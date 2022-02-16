Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.04% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $58,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,316,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,416,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 669.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $275.75 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $238.04 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.24.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

