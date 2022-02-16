Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,720 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.25% of Nucor worth $72,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 28.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.08.

NUE stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

