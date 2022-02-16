Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,963 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 71,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.77% of Perficient worth $67,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 19.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

