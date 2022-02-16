Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $748,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.
Royal Gold Profile
Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.
