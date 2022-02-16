Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,834,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $748,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.