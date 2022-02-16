Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,443,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

