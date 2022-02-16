RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

RPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of RPT opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,400,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

