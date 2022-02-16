RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 385,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

