Rubic 1-Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $25.98 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rubic has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Rubic coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.80 or 0.07032965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.02 or 0.99773396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00049153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051508 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.