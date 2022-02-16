Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.37. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 843 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

