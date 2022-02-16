Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.17.

Shares of R opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

