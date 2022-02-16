Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on R. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.17.

R traded up $4.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.04. 3,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,247. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Ryder System by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

