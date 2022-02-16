Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE:RHP opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,783,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,003,000 after acquiring an additional 200,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.