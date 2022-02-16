Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $49.46. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.374 dividend. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 375.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $945,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

