Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Earnings Results

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

Sabre stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Sabre by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sabre by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sabre by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sabre by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

