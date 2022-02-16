Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading 7.5% Higher

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 70,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,218,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $512.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.