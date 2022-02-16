Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Trading 7.5% Higher

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) traded up 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 70,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,218,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $512.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
